Home / India News / PM chairs Council of Ministers' meet, brainstorm over Viksit Bharat vision

PM chairs Council of Ministers' meet, brainstorm over Viksit Bharat vision

Government sources said a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in May was deliberated upon during the meeting for its quick implementation

Image: x @ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a day-long meeting of his Council of Ministers as they brainstormed over the vision document for "Viksit Bharat: 2047" and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

Government sources said a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in May was deliberated upon during the meeting for its quick implementation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

They said the roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" is a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and involved a "whole of government" approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youths for inputs.

"More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received," one official said.

The roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points, the sources said, adding that its goals include areas such as economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure and social welfare.

Several ministries articulated their ideas in the meeting, which is likely to be the last such get-together before the Lok Sabha polls are announced.

Also Read

Lava Yuva 3 Pro budget smartphone launched: Know price, specs, features

PM announces launch of nationwide platform 'Mera Yuva Bharat' on Oct 31

PM Modi to address 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' culmination event on Oct 31

PM Modi launches Mera Yuva Bharat platform on Sardar Patel Anniversary

Delhi traffic police advisory amid Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra

Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay says he will resign on Tuesday

Delhi Chalo protest: Farmers plan to march to Delhi on Wednesday

Manipur violence: CBI charge sheets seven in Bishnupur armoury loot case

Need for farmers to adopt best practices, technologies: UP Dy CM Pathak

Delhi HC to hear wrestlers' petition against WFI elections on Monday

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiSDGsModi govtEase of Doing Business

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story