PM Modi to watch Vikrant Massey-starrer The Sabarmati Report today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch actor Vikrant Massey-starrer movie, The Sabarmati Report, at 4 pm on Monday at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament library.

The film delves into the tragic events surrounding the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident that shook India. Directed by Dheeraj Saran, The Sabarmati Report was released in cinemas on November 15 and has sparked significant discussion across the political and cultural spectrum.

The movie portrays the real-life events that led to the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. Alongside Massey, the film stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, capturing the emotional and societal impact of the tragedy.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier expressed his support for the film, praising it for shedding light on the incident. Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the film’s trailer, he remarked, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

BJP leaders show strong support

The film has gained widespread attention from political leaders, particularly in BJP-ruled states. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently attended a screening with the cast and expressed his admiration for Vikrant Massey’s performance. “Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. On behalf of UP, I express my heartfelt gratitude. The people of this country deserve to know the truth behind actions that have fueled societal divisions. To promote the film further, we are making it tax-free in the state,” Adityanath said.

Similarly, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised the film for its sensitive handling of the Godhra incident. “This film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train-burning incident. The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity,” Saini said.

He also described the film as a tribute to the 59 individuals who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who recently watched the film with his cabinet colleagues, echoed similar sentiments. Dhami also announced that The Sabarmati Report would be exempted from entertainment tax in Uttarakhand, becoming the seventh BJP-ruled state to grant the film this status after Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. “Back then, there was less investigation and more politics in the matter. The truth did not come out,” Dhami said, praising the film’s portrayal of the long-overdue truth surrounding the 2002 incident.

Vikrant Massey announces retirement

In a surprise announcement, Vikrant Massey, the star of back-to-back blockbusters like 12th Fail, Sector 36, and The Sabarmati Report, revealed that he would retire from acting. In an emotional post on Instagram, Massey, 37, shared that he would meet his fans for “one last time” in 2025.

“The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor," he wrote.

He added, "So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a year of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between."

The post concluded with “forever indebted."