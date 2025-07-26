In a significant administrative reform to liberalise Delhi’s licensing framework and bolster ease of doing business, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, VK Saxena, has withdrawn the powers of granting licences to cinema halls and theatres from the Delhi Police and delegated them to the revenue department of the Delhi government with immediate effect.

DM-led panel to oversee licensing

Applications for licences under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, will be scrutinised and approved by a committee headed by the concerned District Magistrate (DM) or Deputy Commissioner (DC), according to the official order. The committee will also include:

The Deputy Commissioner of the respective Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zone

A structural engineering/building expert nominated by Secretary (PWD), GNCTD

A fire safety expert nominated by the Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service

An electrical systems expert nominated by Secretary (Power), GNCTD

A representative from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), nominated by the DC

This multi-disciplinary panel is expected to bring in technical rigour and streamline the licensing process without compromising safety and structural norms.

Move to eliminate red tape According to Raj Niwas officials, this measure follows a similar recent reform where licensing powers for seven other categories of business -- including swimming pools, eateries, hotels, guest houses, discotheques, video game parlours, amusement parks, and auditoriums -- were also taken away from the Delhi Police and reassigned to the Revenue Department. The Lieutenant Governor’s office stated that the new arrangement is aimed at eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks and "creating a conducive business atmosphere sans red tape in Delhi". The LG has directed the Commissioner of Police to instruct all concerned officials to step back from handling licensing matters under the Cinematograph Act. The order states unequivocally that “Delhi Police shall forthwith cease to exercise powers” relating to grant of such licences.