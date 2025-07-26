Delhi govt urges Supreme Court to review 2018 order banning older vehicles

The Delhi government has petitioned the Supreme Court seeking a review of its 2018 order banning 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR). It argues that the directive lacks a scientific basis and imposes disproportionate hardship on residents, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The plea contends that the ban was not supported by any environmental impact study and has become outdated in light of stricter pollution controls introduced in recent years. This comes shortly after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) agreed to defer a related policy, fuel restrictions on end-of-life (EOL) vehicles, until November 1, 2025.

Delhi fuel ban deferred after public pushback On July 9, the CAQM, a central authority tasked with air quality regulation in Delhi-NCR, decided to postpone the implementation of fuel restrictions on EOL vehicles . The original directive, scheduled to take effect from July 1, had prohibited fuel stations from supplying fuel to diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, regardless of their state of registration. ALSO READ: What are end-of-life vehicles and why are they being pushed off the roads? The decision to defer the fuel ban followed requests from the Delhi government, citing public outcry, logistical hurdles, and the absence of a scientific emissions-based framework.

Delhi government called age-based vehicle ban ‘arbitrary and outdated’ In its latest application, the Delhi government has pointed to several key changes implemented after the Court’s 2018 decision, including the nationwide adoption of Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards in 2020. These newer standards, it stated, required vehicles to meet much stricter pollution norms. “BS-VI engines are significantly less polluting,” the government argued, warning that allowing the 2018 order to continue would force roadworthy and compliant vehicles off the roads without scientific justification. ALSO READ: Delhi declares war on air pollution with full-year ban on firecrackers The application also highlighted the strengthened Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification regime, the wider availability of cleaner fuels, and the growing presence of electric vehicles as evidence of a more evolved regulatory environment.

Ban causes hardship on vehicle owners The government noted that many Delhi residents drive infrequently and maintain their vehicles in compliance with current norms, yet were still being penalised based on vehicle age alone. It also flagged the impact on the second-hand car market, which it said remained the only realistic option for many low-and middle-income families to access personal transportation. Delhi govt asks for scientific assessment on vehicle ban The Delhi government urged the Court to reconsider the blanket age-based ban and called for a scientific review of its effectiveness. Specifically, it asked that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) be directed to study: