PM Modi, Vice President Radhakrishnan greet President Murmu on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed his birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and said her journey, marked by courage, simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, continues to inspire people across the country.

Murmu, India's first tribal woman President, turned 68 on Saturday.

"Warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her journey, marked by courage, simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, continues to inspire people across the country," Modi said in a post on X.

The PM said that through her many years in public life, Murmu has served the nation in an outstanding manner and has been especially passionate about the well-being of the underprivileged and marginalised.

Modi said Murmu's steadfast dedication to India's development is very motivating. "May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in the service of the nation. I look forward to meeting her later today at the programme in Odisha," he said. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday, saying her commitment to inclusive growth is an inspiration for all. In a social media post, Radhakrishnan also said that Murmu has consistently championed the cause of the underprivileged and devoted herself to the service of the nation. "Her remarkable commitment to inclusive growth and social welfare continues to motivate people across the country," Radhakrishnan said.