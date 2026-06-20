IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms across states, monsoon progress stalled

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across large parts of the country over the coming days, particularly in eastern, northeastern and southern regions.

However, despite the expected showers, the southwest monsoon's advance has remained stalled over southern Maharashtra, contributing to a nationwide rainfall deficit of 41 per cent between June 4 and June 18.

Monsoon progress stalled

Even as several states are set to receive rain, the southwest monsoon has made little progress in recent days. According to the IMD, the monsoon remains stalled over southern Maharashtra due to the absence of favourable large-scale meteorological conditions.

India has received only 42.6 mm of rainfall between June 4 and June 18 against the normal 72.2 mm, resulting in a nationwide rainfall deficit of 41 per cent. Central India has recorded the steepest shortfall at 67 per cent, followed by east and northeast India (42 per cent), the southern peninsula (22 per cent) and northwest India (6 per cent), according to a report by PTI. The IMD attributed the slowdown to weak Arabian Sea moisture flow, reduced low-level southwesterly winds, weaker cross-equatorial flow, the absence of strong monsoon weather systems such as low-pressure areas, and an unfavourable phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO). As a result, rainfall activity over much of Maharashtra is expected to remain isolated over the next four to five days.

Heavy rain likely in several states The heaviest rainfall activity is expected across eastern and northeastern India. IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between June 20 and June 25, with very heavy rainfall likely on June 22. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar during June 22-25 and Odisha on June 20-21. In the Northeast, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness very heavy rainfall through June 23, while Arunachal Pradesh and the states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive persistent heavy showers. In southern India, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep and parts of Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the coming days.

Thunderstorms likely to persist Thunderstorm activity is likely to remain widespread across several regions through June 25. In northwest India, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph till June 22. Rajasthan may experience stronger thundersqualls with wind speeds touching 70 kmph, along with duststorm activity in western districts. Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, is also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next three to four days. Eastern states such as Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar may experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds, while similar conditions are forecast across parts of southern India, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.