Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM expects eight-fold growth in EV sales, seeks investments in auto sector

PM expects eight-fold growth in EV sales, seeks investments in auto sector

Government is with investors, he says after inaugurating Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Modi, Narendra Modi
Rising middle class, rapid urbanisation, and affordable vehicles are going to push the auto sector in India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | PTI Photo
Shine Jacob New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Electric vehicle (EV) sales in India are expected to grow eight-fold by the end of this decade, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, expressing hope that the boom will create opportunities for global and domestic manufacturers.
 
Modi inaugurated the second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the second-largest auto sector expo in the world this year. He urged investors to follow a "Make in India, Make for the World" strategy.
 
"India is a good destination for investors dreaming of growth in the mobility sector. The government is with you," he said. The expo is expected to have more than 100 new launches of automobiles, component products, and technologies. The Indian automobile sector has got foreign investments of $36 billion in the last four years and the amount is expected to increase further.
 
Automobile dispatches from manufacturers to dealers rose 12 per cent in 2024 compared to the year before on the back of positive consumer sentiment. As many as 25.5 million vehicles were sold last year, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
 
Modi said along the rising vehicle sales and "Make in India, Make for the World" have strengthened Indian exports. "There are many countries whose population is less than the number of vehicles sold in India every year. This is why, when it comes to future mobility, India is seen with high hopes." India had a 640-fold increase in EV sales in the last decade. It is selling double the number of vehicles in a day than it used to sell in an entire year in 2014.
 
"Rising middle class, rapid urbanisation, and affordable vehicles are going to push the auto sector in India." The Prime Minister highlighted the scope for passenger cars in the country.

Also Read

LIVE: Wipro Q3 net profit up 24.5% at Rs 3,354 crore, beats estimates

Future of mobility belongs to India: PM Modi at Bharat Mobility Expo

PM Modi to distribute 6.5 million SVAMITVA property cards on Jan 19

India outstanding destination for investment in mobility sector: PM Modi

'Unease' of doing business in India: Bureaucracy pushes factory costs up

 
"We are in the third position in the world when it comes to the passenger vehicle market... Once, the reason for not buying cars in India was the lack of good-quality roads. This situation is changing. Ease of travel is India's priority...In last year's budget, more than Rs 11 trillion was allotted for infrastructure development," he said.
 
Industry leaders Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, and JSW MG Motors are to introduce a range of EVs in India this year. Remembering industry veterans Tata Group's Ratan Tata and former Suzuki Motor Corporation chairman Osamu Suzuki, he said, "Both of them have made a huge contribution to the growth of India's auto sector and in fulfilling the middle-class dream... I have faith that the legacy of Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki will inspire the mobility sector."
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yellow alert for fog in Delhi: 27 trains running late, flight services hit

Probe incomplete, many still free: RG Kar victim's parents ahead of verdict

No Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi as Supreme Court pauses HC order

Jallikattu, manjuvirattu events leave 7 dead, scores injured in Tamil Nadu

Premium

Answering queries on welfare schemes is bulk of govt fact-check unit's work

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterElectric VehiclesSiam

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story