Yellow alert for fog in Delhi: 27 trains running late, flight services hit

Residents of Delhi on Friday woke up to yet another chilly morning as temperatures plummeted and dense fog shrouded many areas of the capital city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "yellow" alert for moderate to dense fog in the nation's capital for January 17.

Many trains in North India are running late due to the disruption caused by the low visibility amid dense fog. Passengers are experiencing delays as visibility problems continue to affect railway operations. Due to fog, up to 27 trains that are leaving from different stations in Delhi are running late. In the meantime, fog caused many flight delays at IGI Airport in New Delhi.

Delhi weather: Train late

As of 6 AM on Friday, Indian Railways reported that the Unchahar Express (14217) was 215 minutes behind schedule. Other notable delays were the Vikramshila Express (12367), AP Express (20805), and the RKMP NZM SF Express (12155). The Kaifiyat Express (12225) was delayed by 178 minutes, and the Prayagraj Express (12418) was delayed by 110 minutes.

Delhi weather: Airport Authorities on flight delayed

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated that flights that do not come under CAT III may be affected. For the most recent flight information, it also suggested that travellers get in touch with the relevant airline.

The authorities posted on X, "While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted".

IndiGo also issued an advisory by mentioning, "Due to foggy conditions in Delhi, low visibility may lead to changes in flight schedules. We request you to stay updated on your flight status before heading to the airport."

In its latest update, the Delhi airport declared the flight operations as normal, stating that the runway visibility had improved.

IMD weather update 2025: Delhi weather

Parts of outer Delhi were covered in extremely thick fog on Friday morning, which made it difficult to see and caused traffic jams. A foggy day with a maximum temperature of around 19 degrees Celsius is what the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast. According to the department, there will be extremely severe fog on Saturday as well as on Sunday.

At 8:30 am, the national capital's temperature was 11 degrees Celsius, and the humidity was 97%. The IMD's recent advisory states that within the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature in various areas of Delhi dropped by 1-3°C. On Friday, however, the national capital's air quality fell into the "poor" category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports that around 9 a.m., Delhi's AQI was 294.

Good AQIs range from 0 to 50, satisfactory AQIs range from 51 to 100, moderate AQIs range from 101 to 200, bad AQIs range from 201 to 300, very poor AQIs range from 301 to 400, and severe AQIs range from 401 to 500.