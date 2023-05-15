Home / India News / Police files suo moto case against Raut for calling Maha govt 'illegal'

"Sanjay Raut in a statement against the state government said that the present government is illegal and their orders should not be followed"

Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
A case has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in Maharashtra's Nashik for allegedly creating discord between the police and the public by his statement, said a police official.

"A case registered in Mumbai Naka Police Station u/s 505(1)(b) of IPC against Uddhav faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly creating discord between the police and the public by his statement," Nashik City Police said.

IPC Section 505 (1) (b) deals with the 'intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility'.

Officials said that Police have taken suo moto cognizance of Raut's remarks and an FIR was registered at Nashik's Mumbai Naka police station.

"Sanjay Raut in a statement against the state government said that the present government is illegal and their orders should not be followed," they said.

"Further investigation is underway," they added.

First Published: May 15 2023 | 9:27 AM IST

