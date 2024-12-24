SP, BSP, Cong used Ambedkar's ideals solely for votebank politics: UP Dy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday alleged that opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party, Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party used Ambedkar's ideals solely for votebank politics.

The Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have announced protests on Tuesday against Union Minister Amit Shah's "derogatory" remarks on Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

In a post on X, Maurya said, "Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar dedicated his life for the rights of Dalits, the backward and the deprived but the SP (Samajwadi Party), Congress and the BSP used his ideas only for votebank politics." "The SP's silence on the murder of a Dalit daughter in Karhal and breaking of Ambedkar's statue (in Maharashtra), the BSP's frequent change of stance and the Congress' crocodile tears expose their real character," he added in Hindi.

Maurya further said that those who were "twisting" Shah's remarks and enacting a drama should first look into their own conscience.

Targeting the opposition, he said, "These parties have repeatedly insulted the ideals of Babasaheb. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has taken a historic step towards realising Babasaheb's dreams through 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'." "We have done a lot of work. Now, this pretence of the SP, BSP and the Congress will not work. The public has understood the truth," he added.

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday appealed for a peaceful 'dharna' by party workers at district headquarters around the country on Tuesday.

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore had said the party would organise an Ambedkar Samman March in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and added that the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP would be exposed through village 'chaupals'.