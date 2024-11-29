Pollution in Delhi-NCR among topics to be examined by parliamentary panel

Amid continuing concerns over air quality in the national capital, pollution in the country with special thrust on Delhi-NCR is one of the topics shortlisted by the department related to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change for examination, an official bulletin of the Rajya Sabha said.

According to the bulletin, environmental pollution in the country and the steps taken by various agencies for its mitigation, with special thrust on air and water pollution in Delhi NCR tops the list of subjects to be taken up by the panel during its tenure in 2024-25.

This issue will be taken up in the upcoming meeting of the panel scheduled for December 4 where the members will hear the views of the secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, on pollution.

Air quality in Delhi has been in the very poor' category throughout the month of November, with the air quality being in the severe' category for at least six days and severe plus' for at least two days.

On Friday, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 329 at 9 am, placing it in the "very poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The committee will also take up the subject of development of new species of climate resilient crops to address the concerns of climate change on food security of India.

Besides, contribution of the department of science and technology in the National Action Plan on Climate Change will also be examined.

Functioning of various scientific organizations, laboratories and institutions under the department of scientific and industrial research, extent and management of marine pollution and research activities in the field of Nuclear Medicines are the other topics which will be taken up by the panel.