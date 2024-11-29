Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Pollution in Delhi-NCR among topics to be examined by parliamentary panel

Pollution in Delhi-NCR among topics to be examined by parliamentary panel

The committee will also take up the subject of development of new species of climate resilient crops to address the concerns of climate change on food security of India

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution
The committee will also take up the subject of development of new species of climate resilient crops. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid continuing concerns over air quality in the national capital, pollution in the country with special thrust on Delhi-NCR is one of the topics shortlisted by the department related to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change for examination, an official bulletin of the Rajya Sabha said.

According to the bulletin, environmental pollution in the country and the steps taken by various agencies for its mitigation, with special thrust on air and water pollution in Delhi NCR tops the list of subjects to be taken up by the panel during its tenure in 2024-25.

This issue will be taken up in the upcoming meeting of the panel scheduled for December 4 where the members will hear the views of the secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, on pollution.

Air quality in Delhi has been in the very poor' category throughout the month of November, with the air quality being in the severe' category for at least six days and severe plus' for at least two days.

On Friday, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 329 at 9 am, placing it in the "very poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The committee will also take up the subject of development of new species of climate resilient crops to address the concerns of climate change on food security of India.

More From This Section

Depression to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Nov 30 morning: IMD

LIVE news: ED seizes cash, luxury cars in case against ex-promoters of Kwality Ltd

SC bars Sambhal court from taking action on mosque survey until Jan 8

SC defers bail plea against Chandrababu Naidu in skill development case

India faces CNG shortage, rising prices threaten clean air efforts in Delhi

Besides, contribution of the department of science and technology in the National Action Plan on Climate Change will also be examined.

Functioning of various scientific organizations, laboratories and institutions under the department of scientific and industrial research, extent and management of marine pollution and research activities in the field of Nuclear Medicines are the other topics which will be taken up by the panel.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi Grap-IV curbs flouted: Report cites construction at officials' houses

Premium

Over 6K pollution complaints in Delhi since Oct 2021; 38% still unresolved

Lung damage to affect every Delhi resident, says Ashoka University Dean

Delhi air pollution: What are different GRAP Stages and their restrictions?

Air purifier and mask sales surge as Delhi-NCR battles severe air pollution

Topics :Air pollution studyDelhi air qualityDelhi Pollution

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story