Home / India News / Poor sleep quality may negatively impact physical health, finds study

Poor sleep quality may negatively impact physical health, finds study

The study unveiled a weak correlation between objective sleep quality, as measured by EEG during sleep, and subjective sleep quality

Only objective sleep quality exhibited an association with systolic blood pressure, the researchers said
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

People with poor objective sleep quality exhibit unfavourable physical health indicators, particularly elevated blood pressure, a study has found.

Objective sleep quality consists not only of the total sleep duration, but also the amount of the different sleep stages, the duration of wake period, and the frequency of awakenings.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Researchers from the University of Tsukuba in Japan conducted a comprehensive study involving 100 adults aged 3059 years by employing electroencephalogram (EEG) measurements to assess sleep quality for five nights at the participants' homes.

Electroencephalography is a method to record an electrogram of the spontaneous electrical activity of the brain.

Additionally, detailed health examinations were conducted at a health care facility in Tokyo.

Ten sleep parameters derived from the EEG data collected during the five-night home study were used to categorise participants into three groupsnamely, the good sleep group (comprising 39 participants), the intermediate group (comprising 46 participants), and the poor sleep group (comprising 15 participants).

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, utilised a form of unsupervised machine learning within the domain of artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate 50 physical health parameters across these groups.

The researchers observed statistically significant differences in systolic and diastolic blood pressure, ?-GTP (a marker of liver function), and serum creatinine (a marker of kidney function).

Of these, the differences in systolic blood pressure -- which measures the pressure in arteries when the heart beats -- were particularly pronounced, consistently higher among participants of the poor sleep group, the researchers said.

The study unveiled a weak correlation between objective sleep quality, as measured by EEG during sleep, and subjective sleep quality.

Notably, only objective sleep quality exhibited an association with systolic blood pressure, the researchers said.

Additionally, the research identified specific combinations that displayed relatively strong correlations between the 10 EEG-derived sleep metrics and the 50 physical health parameters.

The study highlights the utility of home-based EEG for the objective assessment of sleep quality, offering valuable applications in clinical practice and research endeavours.

Also Read

Govt working on mission mode to address mental health: MoS Bharti Pawar

Exposure to air pollution linked to increased stroke risk within 5 days

Parl disruptions will accomodate forces not accountable to Constitution: VP

Debate, discussion should take place: Dhankar flags concerns on disruptions

Foxconn resumes iPhone assembly in Chennai plant after weather disruptions

Delhi govt orders genome sequencing for all Covid cases to detect JN.1

Cabinet agreement may grant 12-month residency to Indian students in Italy

Personnel Ministry spearheads govt offices transformation in 2023

Won't allow anyone to go on rampage in Karnataka: Dy CM Shivakumar

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sleep disordersSleep benefitSleep deprivationSleep disruptionssleep paralysisCauses and Effects of Sleep Deprivation

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story