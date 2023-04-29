Home / India News / Poppy plantations in Manipur to be destroyed completely: CM Biren Singh

The BJP government in the state will "not allow poppy cultivation" and has been taking strict actions against those involved in such plantations, he said

Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 12:50 AM IST
Asserting that his government is committed to save people from drug menace, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said poppy cultivation in the state will be eradicated completely.

Addressing a gathering at the inaugural function of "Agri Horti Expo and Buyer Seller Meet for Organic and Indigenous Products of Manipur" at Hapta Kangjeibung here, he said, "You must be aware of difficulties that I am facing because of the wide-scale destruction of poppy plants. I am ready to fight it".

The BJP government in the state will "not allow poppy cultivation" and has been taking strict actions against those involved in such plantations, he said.

During the event, Singh also said that the state witnessed "significant growth in the export of agricultural products over the past few years".

"This meet will create a platform for buyers to get products directly from producer groups and processors. The state government will also put in the best for farmers and producers of the state to harness the potential of agri and horti produce exports," he added.

Topics :ManipurBiren Singh

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

Next Story