Home / India News / Power minister asks industry to set targets under Green Open Access Rules

Power minister asks industry to set targets under Green Open Access Rules

Singh chaired a meeting with Industry and other stakeholders in New Delhi on Green Energy Open Access Rules, an official statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Power minister asks industry to set targets under Green Open Access Rules

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Saturday directed the industry to set targets under Green Open Access Rules 2022.

In June 2023, the government notified the Green Open Access Rules 2022 to further accelerate India's renewable energy programmes. These rules were notified for promoting generation, purchase and consumption of green energy including through waste-to-energy plants.

It also enables a simplified procedure for the open access to green power.

Singh chaired a meeting with Industry and other stakeholders in New Delhi on Green Energy Open Access Rules, an official statement said.

"The minister exhorts industry leaders to set targets for going green. He called upon the industry leaders to set targets for going green and take advantage of the provisions of Green Energy Open Access Rules to get green power at reasonable rates," the ministry of power said.

The Green Energy Open Access Rules 2022, Singh said, are a major step towards India cutting emissions by 45 per cent in line with NDC (nationally determined contribution) target for 2030.

The minister also asked the industry stakeholders to inform the government of such cases where the Green Energy Open Access Rules are not being followed so that the government can take up the issue with the concerned agencies and if required, take penal actions.

He assured Industry of all help in adoption of Green Energy Open Access Rules. Over 500 participants attended the meeting.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Trends show coal is here to stay despite India's renewable energy goals

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

Employees of 3 state-owned power firms go on strike; Maha invokes MESMA

Have commenced dispensing CNG, PNG connections to households: IndianOil

Jalandhar LS bypoll: AAP's vote share climbs to 34%, Cong's vote share dips

2,500 kg of drugs worth Rs 12,000 cr seized by NCB, Navy in Indian waters

Heatwave conditions likely over Delhi, northern, central India, says IMD

SCO members unanimously adopt proposal on Digital Public Infra: Vaishnaw

Topics :Power ministryPower Sectorelectricity sector

First Published: May 13 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story