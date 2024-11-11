Pralhad Joshi targets Justice Michael D'Cunha over Covid panel report

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused Justice Michael D'Cunha, who is investigating procurement of PPE kits by the erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka in the 2020 Covid pandemic, of being an as an agent, saying "Justice Michael D'Cunha, you are a judge, not an agent."

The John Michael D'Cunha Commission report has recommended prosecution of the then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu over the purchase of 3 lakh PPE kits from Chinese firms.

Speaking at a public meeting on Sunday organized by BJP candidate Bharat Bommai in Shiggaon, Joshi said "Justice Michael D'Cunha has always been against them. Why did he have to release an interim report during election time? What has this government been doing for one and a half years? This drama has been enacted to divert public attention during elections. There is no substance in this. "

Further attacking Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said, "Mr Siddaramaiah, you claimed to have embezzled Rs 90 crore rupees, not Rs 190 crore, in the Valmiki scandal. However much a crow eats, it remains a crow. Such tactics won't cover up the accusations against you".

Joshi said that the D'Cunha Commission released an interim report without issuing a notice to Yediyurappa or Ramulu.

He further stated that the High Court has declared Siddaramaiah guilty of the MUDA scam but, no court has ever asked Yediyurappa to resign. "Don't you feel any shame? In Shiggaon, you question Basavaraj Bommai saying he hasn't given a single house. He has built new houses in Shiggaon-Savanur. Have you given even one house?" Joshi asked.

The Union Minister said the incumbent government has increased the price of milk and alcohol. The CM said that the Waqf notice has been withdrawn. According to the Supreme Court ruling, any property for Waqf must be a donation or come from the government. However, the Congress government has been issuing Waqf notices even on farmers' land. The CM Siddaramaiah must respond to the court order.

More From This Section

Joshi claimed that a Muslim flag had been hoisted at Shiggaon Santhe Maidan, which was never seen before.

"Is there no one here to question this? They too, will raise a saffron flag at the ground. To stop this, Bharat Bommai must be elected. Under the guise of Waqf, they are trying to seize the people's land. They are devouring the land of poor Muslims," he added.

"We will investigate all lands that have been given under Waqf in the form of sale deeds or donation letters. We assure you that not an inch of your land will be lost to Waqf " he asserted.

In response to Joshi's comments, Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Mr Joshi Pralhad has defamed Justice Michael D'Cunha by calling him an agent. A judge who is well known for his integrity and honesty."

He further accused Union Minister Joshi of "clearly" violating the law and is liable to be prosecuted for his slanderous and cheap comments.

"A Central Minister is intimidating a Public Servant who is at present discharging his duties as the head of the enquiry commission into Covid irregularities," the Karnataka Minister added.

"I hope the Commission files a complaint against this arrogant statement by Mr Joshi," he added.