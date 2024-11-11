Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi air quality plummets, AQI hits 347 as dense smog blankets city

Delhi air quality plummets, AQI hits 347 as dense smog blankets city

Delhi's air quality hit 'very poor' with an AQI of 347; thick smog reduced visibility across the city. Govt steps up anti-pollution efforts with EV initiatives, drones, and anti-smog guns

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution
Photo: PTI
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi's air quality worsened early Monday, as the city was blanketed in dense smog and the air quality index (AQI) dropped to 347, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 7 am. This placed the city in the "very poor" category, with the AQI reading at 334 on Sunday at 4 pm.
 
Around a dozen monitoring stations recorded AQI levels close to 350, also within the "very poor" range. In the ITI Jahangirpuri area, the AQI rose to 377, which is classified as "severe" under CPCB guidelines.
 
Monday saw Delhi’s maximum temperature reach 31 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average, following a weekend high of 32.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal, according to CPCB data.
 
The AQI is categorised as follows: a reading between 0 and 50 is deemed "good"; 51 to 100 is classified as "satisfactory"; 101 to 200 is considered "moderate"; 201 to 300 is labelled "poor"; 301 to 400 falls under "very poor"; and 401 to 500 is identified as "severe".

Delhi pollution: 'EV as a service' initiative

To combat pollution, the Delhi government has rolled out initiatives like the "EV as a Service" programme, which was launched on Sunday with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar leading the event. The programme promotes electric vehicles as eco-friendly alternatives, with Khattar highlighting these efforts by participating in a bicycle and tractor ride, news agency ANI reported.
 
Additionally, anti-smog guns have been deployed to spray water in affected areas. On Sunday, thick smog made many city landmarks, buildings, and infrastructure barely visible.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take oath today as 51st chief justice of India

U'khand govt will make PM Modi's '9 requests' basis of development: Dhami

Clouds of world war looming, science benefits yet to reach poor: Bhagwat

Council of ministers recommends deploying 10K CDVs as bus marshals: AAP

News highlights: Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st CJI on November 11

Delhi pollution update: Drone-based mist spraying

Last week, the Delhi government conducted a trial of "drone-based mist spraying" at Anand Vihar, one of Delhi’s pollution hotspots. During the test, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai noted that pollution levels in such hotspots are often higher than the city’s overall AQI.
 
The drones used in this pilot can carry up to 15 litres of water, releasing a fine mist to help suppress airborne pollutants, especially in crowded or inaccessible areas.
 
Rai said that a report on the trial's effectiveness will be submitted to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the environment department for review. This trial is part of the broader Winter Action Plan, launched on September 25, which outlines 21 initiatives aimed at tackling winter pollution. Drone technology is being tested as an innovative approach to reach high-pollution areas that conventional methods cannot easily access.
 
(With agency inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Smog engulfs Delhi as AQI remains 'very poor'; Noida slightly better

News updates: Had Cong given priority to rural India, we would have less poverty, says Nitin Gadkari

Delhi's air quality improves slightly, remains in 'very poor' category

Air pollution: CAQM criticises growing backlog of complaints in Delhi

Delhi AQI slightly improves; drone-based mist targeting pollution hotspots

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityDelhi PollutionBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story