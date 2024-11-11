Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE news: Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st chief justice of India

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Monday sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Khanna at the swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as 51st chief justice of India today, a day after incumbent Justice DY Chandrachud demitted office on attaining the age of 65. Justice Chandrachud had taken over as the CJI on November 8, 2022. Justice Khanna will have a six-month tenure as the CJI and will retire on May 13, 2025. As a Supreme Court judge, Justice Khanna was part of the Benches that dealt with several crucial cases, such as the electoral bonds, where the Bench termed it unconstitutional and the case pertaining to the repeal of Article 370.  Vivek Ramaswamy, top Indian-American aide to President-elect Donald Trump, expressed his support for the mass deportation plan of illegal immigrants and said that the legal immigration system in the country is "broken". He said that those who broke the law while entering the United States have no right to stay here and they need to go. Ramaswamy appeared on multiple Sunday talk shows, the first after the stunning win of Donald Trump in the November 5 presidential elections. He told ABC News that he is having some high impact discussions on his future role in the administration, Congress of the party. 
An early Sunday shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama left one person dead and injured 16 others, 12 of them wounded by gunfire, authorities said. The victim of the shooting, an 18-year-old man, was not a university student, but some of those who were injured were. No arrests were immediately announced. Twelve people were wounded by gunfire, and four others sustained injuries not related to the gunshots, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a Sunday afternoon update.
 

10:59 AM

News update: Andhra Pradesh government presents budget of Rs 2.94 trillion for 2024-25

Andhra Pradesh budget allots Rs 29,909 crore for school education for 2024-25.

10:41 AM

4 houses gutted in fire in Shimla's Rohru

Four houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in a village in Shimla district's Rohru subdivision in the early hours of Monday, police said.They said a cow was burnt alive in the fire in Seri village. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, police said, adding that preliminary reports hint at an electrical short-circuit.

10:29 AM

Cong MP Manickam Tagore writes to FM, flags concerns over recent changes in LIC policies

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over concerns regarding recent changes in LIC policies, asserting the amendments are "deeply troubling" and have the potential to adversely impact the livelihood of approximately 1.4 million LIC agents and millions of policyholders.

10:16 AM

News update: Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st chief justice of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna will demit office on May 13, 2025.

10:02 AM

PM Modi pays tribute to JB Kriplani, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to JB Kriplani and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, both former presidents of the Congress and well known freedom fighters, on their birth anniversary on Monday. PM Modi said on X that Kriplani was a towering figure in India's freedom struggle and an embodiment of intellect, integrity and courage. In his tributes to Azad, India's first education minister, the prime minister said he is fondly remembered as a beacon of knowledge and for his role in India's freedom movement.

9:54 AM

Fema probe: ED raids multiple locations in Chennai

Probe agency Enforcement Directorate today conducted searches at multiple places here and some other locations as part of a foreign exchange violation linked investigation. About ten locations are being searched in a case filed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema).

9:47 AM

Uttrakhand govt will make PM Modi's '9 requests' basis of development: CM Pushkar Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the state government will move forward by considering the prime minister's 'nine requests' as the basic mantra of development, he added, according to a statement issued here. In his video message on Saturday on the occasion of Uttarakhand entering its Silver Jubilee year, Prime Minister Modi had made five appeals to people of the state and four appeals to the tourists and pilgrims visiting the state.

9:41 AM

News update: Rupee weakens to all-time low of 84.38 against US dollar

9:40 AM

Delhi's AQI hits 347 as dense smog envelopes city

Delhi's air quality was listed in the "very poor" category, as the city was blanketed in dense smog and the air quality index (AQI) dropped to 347, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 7 am. 

9:13 AM

Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take oath today as 51st chief justice of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. . President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Justice Sanjiv Khanna at 10am.
First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

