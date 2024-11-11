LIVE news: Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st chief justice of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Monday sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Khanna at the swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

An early Sunday shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama left one person dead and injured 16 others, 12 of them wounded by gunfire, authorities said. The victim of the shooting, an 18-year-old man, was not a university student, but some of those who were injured were. No arrests were immediately announced. Twelve people were wounded by gunfire, and four others sustained injuries not related to the gunshots, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a Sunday afternoon update.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as 51st chief justice of India today, a day after incumbent Justice DY Chandrachud demitted office on attaining the age of 65. Justice Chandrachud had taken over as the CJI on November 8, 2022. Justice Khanna will have a six-month tenure as the CJI and will retire on May 13, 2025. As a Supreme Court judge, Justice Khanna was part of the Benches that dealt with several crucial cases, such as the electoral bonds, where the Bench termed it unconstitutional and the case pertaining to the repeal of Article 370.Vivek Ramaswamy, top Indian-American aide to President-elect Donald Trump, expressed his support for the mass deportation plan of illegal immigrants and said that the legal immigration system in the country is "broken". He said that those who broke the law while entering the United States have no right to stay here and they need to go. Ramaswamy appeared on multiple Sunday talk shows, the first after the stunning win of Donald Trump in the November 5 presidential elections. He told ABC News that he is having some high impact discussions on his future role in the administration, Congress of the party.