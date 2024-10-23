Centre expands 'Bharat' brand to chana whole and masur dal in Phase II

The Centre on Wednesday announced the expansion of its subsidised pulses programme, introducing chana whole and masur dal under the ‘Bharat’ brand. The initiative, launched by Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi , aims to provide these pulses at discounted rates through cooperative networks, ensuring affordability for the public.

Chana whole will now be sold at Rs 58 per kilogram and masur dal at Rs 89 per kilogram, available through cooperatives such as the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED), and Kendriya Bhandar. The move comes as part of Phase II of the government's larger plan to stabilise food prices by releasing buffer stock from the Price Stabilisation Fund.

What is the ‘Bharat’ brand scheme?

The Bharat brand provides staples such as rice, flour, and pulses at subsidised rates. It was launched as a part of the government’s broader aim to make essential goods more affordable for middle-class consumers.

The products are distributed through cooperative networks to stabilise retail prices and ensure food security for the population. Phase I of the brand rolled out in October 2023 and Phase II was announced earlier this month.

Phase I of the Bharat brand introduced chana dal, moong dal, and moong sabut, along with wheat flour and rice under the Bharat brand. The subsidised products aim to provide relief to consumers amidst rising food prices.

Phase II of Bharat brand

In January 2024, chana dal emerged as the top-selling product. In just four months, chana dal captured a quarter of the market share, largely due to the competitive pricing advantage offered by the government. This success has further motivated the expansion of the programme, which now includes additional pulses to address the ongoing demand.

“We are offloading our buffer stock to maintain price stability,” said Minister Joshi during the launch of Phase II. The government has allocated 300,000 tonnes of chana and 68,000 tonnes of moong for distribution through these cooperatives, with plans to widen access over the coming weeks.

Nationwide rollout to follow soon

According to NCCF Managing Director Anice Chandra Joseph, the distribution will begin in key states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, with plans for a national rollout within 10 days.

“Chana whole has been added to the subsidised sale programme due to high demand, and we are working to enhance accessibility by partnering with e-commerce platforms and retail outlets,” Joseph said.

[With agency inputs]

