'Prana Pratishta' at Ram Mandir to be held on January 22: Nripendra Misra

The sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is almost complete, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust informed on Saturday

Nripendra Misra
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
The chairman of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, on Sunday said after a review of the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir, the Prana Prathistsha (consecration) of Lord Rama will be done on January 22, next year.

"Regular review of the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple is being done. At the latest review, we were assured that the Prana Prathishtha (consecration) of Lord Rama will be done on January 22, 2024. All arrangements are being made for the ceremony," Mishra told ANI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is almost complete, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust informed on Saturday.

"The sanctum sanctorum of Lord Shri Ramlala is almost ready. Recently, the lighting-fitting work has also been completed. I am sharing some photographs with you," the general secretary of the Trust, Champat Rai, informed through a post on X.

The Trust released the latest pictures of the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday, showing the temple's sanctum-sanctorum as almost complete.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple between noon and 12.45 pm on January 22, next year. The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 3:15 PM IST

