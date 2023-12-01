President Droupadi Murmu presents President's Colour honour to AFMC

The President of India and the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu, on Friday presented the President's Colour to the AFMC and extolled the role of female officers in the armed forces medical services.

The Pune-based Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) is in its platinum jubilee year.

President's Colour, also known as Rashtrapati ka Nishaan', is the highest honour bestowed upon any military unit.

Hindu, Muslim Christian and Sikh priests, who were part of the armed forces, performed the consecration ceremony, following which President Murmu presented the President's Color to the AFMC.

The event was attended by senior dignitaries and officials from the central and Maharashtra governments and the armed forces.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu lauded the institute's role in the armed forces medical services, especially during the COVID pandemic.

She also extolled the role of female officers in the armed forces medical services and urged women to take inspiration from them.