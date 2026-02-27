Home / India News / UP govt signs ₹200 crore investment MoU with German rail infra firm

The state government expects the agreement to provide Uttar Pradesh with access to advanced technology, high-quality standards and international expertise in rail infrastructure

The move aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of developing modern infrastructure in the state and enhancing global partnerships (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 9:03 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a ₹200-crore investment agreement with a Germany-based railway infrastructure company to bolster modern rail infrastructure in the state.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RAILONE GmbH during a visit to the company's manufacturing plant in Germany.

The move aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of developing modern infrastructure in the state and enhancing global partnerships, it said.

During the visit, the delegation led by Maurya inspected advanced railway track technologies and modern concrete sleeper manufacturing systems.

The statement noted that the delegation held detailed discussions with company officials to understand production processes, quality standards and global best practices.

The state government expects the agreement to provide Uttar Pradesh with access to advanced technology, high-quality standards and international expertise in rail infrastructure.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening connectivity, building a robust transport network and accelerating industrial development in the state.

Maurya said Uttar Pradesh is fully prepared to welcome global investment and technological collaboration, the statement said.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 6:57 AM IST

