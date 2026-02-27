Expelled AIADMK leader, 3-time Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam joins DMK

Three-time AIADMK Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who held top party positions before his expulsion in 2022, on Friday joined the ruling DMK in the presence of its president and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin.

Panneerselvam, a trusted confidant of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and popularly known as OPS, joined arch rival DMK, after unsuccessfully struggling for over three years to join his parent outfit again.

OPS, who had functioned as AIADMK Treasurer and also held the erstwhile top position of party coordinator, joined the DMK along with his son, P Ravindhranath Kumar and supporters. Panneerselvam had also briefly served as Leader of Opposition after DMK formed the government in 2006.