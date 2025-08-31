Home / India News / President Murmu on three-day visit to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu from Monday

On September 1, the President will grace the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru, Karnataka, President's office said

President Droupadi Murmu
Murmu will grace the 120th foundation day celebrations of City Union Bank in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on September 2, the President's office said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 6:49 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from Monday, her office said.

On September 1, the President will grace the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru, Karnataka, it said.

Murmu will grace the 120th foundation day celebrations of City Union Bank in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on September 2, the President's office said.

"On September 3, the President will grace the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Droupadi MurmuPresident of IndiaKarnatakaTamil Nadu

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

