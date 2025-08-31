Monsoon to remain vigorous in September after record August rains: IMD

After lashing most parts of North and South India in August with record rainfall, the southwest monsoon is expected to remain vigorous in September as well. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that all-India cumulative rainfall would be above normal for the month, at 109 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

More heavy downpours could worsen the already grim situation in the hill states, which have witnessed massive damage to lives and property due to relentless rainfall throughout August. Surplus rains in September may also harm standing kharif crops because of lodging and inundation in fields.

Till August 22, kharif crops had been sown in around 107.39 million hectares, which is 3.54 million hectares more than the area covered during the same period last year, with paddy and maize leading the increase. The LPA for September is 167.9 millimetres, the last month of the four-month monsoon season. In its forecast released today, the IMD said most regions would receive normal to above-normal rainfall in September, except for a few areas in the northeast and east, many parts of the extreme southern peninsula, and some pockets of northwest India. It also said that there is no sign of any withdrawal of monsoon at least for the next two weeks and on the contrary there is strong possibility of more Low Pressure Areas (LPA). It also said that since 1980 there has been a slight increase in the trend in September rainfall.

Addressing an online press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra warned that heavy rainfall could trigger landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand in September, and potentially disrupt normal life in south Haryana, Delhi, and north Rajasthan. “Many rivers originate in Uttarakhand. So, heavy rainfall means many rivers will be flooded, and it will impact cities and towns downstream. So, we should keep this in mind,” he said. He added that heavy rainfall is also expected in the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi river in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, the IMD said August rainfall in northwest India was the highest since 2001 and the 13th highest since 1901. Northwest India received 260.5 mm of rainfall in August, 34.4 per cent above normal.

The region has experienced above-normal rainfall in all three months of the monsoon season so far. Rainfall in June was 111 mm, 42 per cent above normal, while July saw 237.4 mm, 13 per cent above normal. Cumulatively, northwest India received 614.2 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 31, about 27 per cent higher than the normal of 484.9 mm. The unusually high rainfall coincided with a series of extreme weather events. Punjab suffered its worst flooding in decades, with swollen rivers and breached canals inundating thousands of hectares of farmland and displacing lakhs of people.

In the Himalayan states, cloudbursts and flash floods triggered landslides and caused widespread damage. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand reported washed-out bridges and roads, while Jammu and Kashmir witnessed repeated cloudbursts and landslides. The IMD attributed the surplus rainfall to active monsoon conditions supported by frequent western disturbances that enhanced precipitation over the region. South Peninsular India recorded 250.6 mm of rainfall in August, about 31 per cent above normal, making it the third highest for the month since 2001 and the eighth highest since 1901, the IMD said. Cumulatively, the region received 607.7 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 31, against a normal of 556.2 mm, a surplus of 9.3 per cent.