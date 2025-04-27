Home / India News / President Murmu returns to Delhi after attending Pope Francis' funeral mass

President Murmu returns to Delhi after attending Pope Francis' funeral mass

Murmu had on Saturday attended the funeral mass at St Peter's Square in Vatican City

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu
President Murmu-led delegation reached Vatican City on Friday on a two-day visit to offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Sunday after attending the funeral mass of Pope Francis in Vatican City.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Monday. He was 88. 

 

"President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Delhi after attending the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis," her office said in a post on X. 

Murmu had on Saturday attended the funeral mass at St Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Joshua De Souza, who were part of the official Indian delegation led by the president, had also attended the ceremony.

World leaders and a large number of Catholic followers attended the funeral of Pope Francis, who was buried in the side aisle of the Basilica of St Mary Major.

Also Read

Thousands attend Pope Francis' funeral, ceremony reflects his vision

Deleted condolence after Pope's death exposes Israel-Vatican tensions

President Murmu departs for Vatican City to attend Pope Francis' funeral

Thousands mourn Pope Francis as Vatican considers extending public viewing

Pope Francis funeral: Date, time, location, key guests, and burial details

President Murmu-led delegation reached Vatican City on Friday on a two-day visit to offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India.

India had declared a three-day state mourning on the passing away of Pope Francis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

10 militants from banned outfits arrested by security forces in Manipur

Fire breaks out at ED office building in Mumbai, firefighting ops underway

Bihar govt ensures departure of all Pak nationals ahead of Apr 27 deadline

Mani Shankar Aiyar links Pahalgam tragedy to unresolved Partition issues

Asia's oldest newspaper Mumbai Samachar to digitise its rich legacy

Topics :Droupadi MurmuPope FrancisVATICAN

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story