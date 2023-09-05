'President of Bharat': Congress slams Centre over President's dinner invite

The Centre on Tuesday released G20 dinner invites sent in the name of "President of Bharat" instead of "President of India".

Following the release of the invites, the Congress slammed the Centre over the same.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted on X (formerly Twitter): "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of "President of Bharat" instead of the usual "President of India".

He further tweeted: "Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: 'Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States'. But now even this 'Union of States' is under assault."

Can we expect anything from a party which does not even know India's Preamble....



Congress = Lack of respect for Constitution and Dr. Ambedkar.



Shameful! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 5, 2023

No constitutional objection: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that there is no constitutional objection to calling India "Bharat", but the government should not be so foolish to completely dispense with "India", which has incalculable brand value.

Congress aversed to Bharat, says Biswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The Congress seems to have a strong aversion towards Bharat and the opposition alliance intentionally chose INDIA as its name with the aim of defeating "BHARAT".

Sarma posted on X: "Republic of Bharat — happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked a "flustered" BJP whether it would change the name of Bharat if the Opposition bloc INDIA rechristens itself "Bharat".

Kejriwal said, "There is no official information about it but I have heard rumours. Why is this happening? Some parties have come together to form the INDIA bloc. If INDIA alliance changes its name to Bharat, will they rename Bharat?" This is treason."