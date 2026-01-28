Prez Murmu invokes Gandhi, Nehru, Vajpayee to seek unity on national issues

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged parliamentarians to stand united on the resolve for Viksit Bharat, campaign for swadeshi as well as national security, asserting that these were matters beyond all differences.

Addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, which marked the start of the Budget Session, she said the government will continue to accelerate the momentum of "reform express" and listed various economic and social initiatives taken to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Murmu said the world saw the valour of Indian armed forces through Operation Sindoor when they destroyed terror camps on the strength of their own resources and asserted that any terror act will be responded with decisive action.

India has proved that power can be used with responsibility and wisdom, she said. "Amid different opinions and diverse viewpoints, there has been unanimity about nothing being greater than the nation," Murmu said, addressing the Members of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha chamber of Parliament. The President's address is prepared by the government. In her address, Murmu invoked Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said they shared the belief that differences of opinion are natural in a democracy but certain subjects are beyond differences.

"The resolve of Viksit Bharat, the security of India, Atmanirbharta, the Swadeshi campaign, efforts for national unity, Swachhata and on all such matters concerning the nation, the parliamentarians muPrez Murmu invokes Gandhi, Nehru, Vajpayee to seek unity on national issues st stand united," the President said, asserting that this was the spirit of the Constitution. Murmu urged all the MPs to take a unified stand on issues of national interest as participants in the country's development and infuse new energy into its progress. Amid unease over certain sections of the University Grants Commission's regulations to promote equity in higher education institutions, the President said the government was working with "full sensitivity" for all -- for Dalits, backward classes, the marginalised and tribal communities.

Murmu further said her government was committed to social justice in the country. In the third term of the government, she said, work is being done to further empower the poor, and social security benefits are available to nearly 95 crore citizens now. "My government is committed to true social justice," she said, adding that 25 crore Indians moved out of poverty in the last 10 years. The President said the government has been successful in tackling corruption and scams, and ensuring proper use of public funds. "For India, the end of the first 25 years of this century has been filled with several successes, proud achievements and extraordinary experiences. In the last 10-11 years, India has strengthened its foundation in every sector," she said.

Murmu's mention of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme was met with loud protests from the Opposition benches. The President said the VB-G RAM G initiative would provide guarantee for 125 days of work, would stop corruption and leakages, and provide a new impetus to rural development. The Opposition members raised slogans demanding its rollback, even as the treasury benches thumped their desks in support of the scheme. Murmu had to take a brief pause amid opposition cries of "vapas lo" (roll back) against the Act that replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Further, the President hailed the signing of a free trade agreement with the European Union, saying it will give impetus to the manufacturing and service sectors and create new employment opportunities for the country's youth. Over the last 11 years, she said, the economic foundation of the country has grown significantly stronger and despite various global crises, India has remained the fastest growing major economy in the world. She said astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's visit to the International Space Station last year was the beginning of a historic journey and space tourism was also not beyond India's reach. "The visit of India's young astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, to the International Space Station marks the beginning of a historic journey," the President said.