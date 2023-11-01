Price of commercial LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 101, effective from November 1

The Centre on Wednesday hiked the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 101 across the country. The new price will come into effect from November 1. With this, the retail price of a commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in New Delhi will be Rs 1,833, according to news agency ANI.

Last month, in October, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was hiked by Rs 209. In September, it was cut by Rs 158. The latest price hike comes against the backdrop of rising concerns about energy prices owing to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

In other major cities, the price for the commercial cylinder is Rs 1,943 in Kolkata, Rs 1,785 in Mumbai, Rs 1,914.50 in Bengaluru, and Rs 1,999.50 in Chennai. The price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders, primarily used for cooking in households, will continue to remain stable.

On August 29, the Centre cut the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 200 across all markets. In Delhi, for instance, the decision brought down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder to Rs 903 per cylinder.

The LPG price was last raised in March by Rs 50. Before this, the price was raised in July 2022.

In October, the Centre had also raised the subsidy provided to women, who got free cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, to Rs 300 per cylinder as it looked to blunt opposition criticism of high fuel prices.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs raised the subsidy from Rs 200 per 14.2-kg cylinders for up to 12 refills per year to Rs 300 per bottle. For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price was Rs 703 after considering the Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy, which is directly paid into the bank accounts of connection holders.

After the increase in subsidy, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 603 for Ujjwala beneficiaries. The move follows criticism by opposition parties of high LPG prices. Parties like Congress are promising LPG cylinders at Rs 500 if voted to power.