Happy Kerala Piravi 2023: History, importance, celebration and more

Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi, also called Kerala Formation Day, is a significant annual occasion to celebrate the unification of Malayalam-speaking areas to form 'Kerala'

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Happy Kerala Piravi 2023 | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Kerala Day is celebrated on November 1 and honours the foundation of the Kerala state. It is usually referred to as Kerala Piravi. It is derived from the Malayalam word 'piravi' which means birth and it implies the birth of Kerala. This day celebrates the unification of Malayalam-speaking areas into a single state.
 
Generally, people dress themselves in traditional attires like kasavu sarees for ladies and mundu for men on this day. The educational institutions arrange Malayala Bhasha Vaarams, or contests, to encourage the social and linguistic legacy of the state. 

What is the history of the Kerala Piravi?

On November 1, 1956, 10 years after India's freedom, the Kerala state was founded by consolidating three Malayalam-speaking areas. Malabar, Cochin, and Travancore had earlier existed as independent entities. After acquiring freedom, Travancore and Cochin joined on July 1, 1949, becoming Travancore-Cochin.
 
Thus, on November 1, 1956, Travancore-Cochin united with Malabar and the Kasaragod taluk of South Canara, prompting the development of the territory of Kerala under the States Reorganisation Act. This huge day is commended as Kerala Day, denoting the state's formation.

What is the importance of the Kerala Piravi?
Kerala Day is a day of pride and festivity for individuals of Kerala. It represents the solidarity of the Malayalam-speaking people and their extraordinary social and linguistic character.
 

It's a memorable event to remember the efforts and sacrifices of pioneers and activists who supported the state’s formation.

How will Kerala celebrate Piravi day?
This year, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has coordinated a seven-day festivity "Keraleeyam" to display the rich history and accomplishments of Kerala, vowing to be a party of culture, information, and celebration. The festival that will be coordinated in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram, is supposed to be a memorable display for both visitors and residents. 
 
Extraordinary programs and events will be conducted from Kowdiar to East Post in Thiruvananthapuram. The principal attraction of the occasion will be a series of seminars directed by famous teachers, specialists, and people from different departments, revealing insight into Kerala's illustrious excursion. 25 seminars and 10 exhibitions will be arranged over more than five days including book fairs and flower shows.
 

The inauguration of Keralayam 2023 will be conducted today at 10 am at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium on the eve of Kerala Day. The Chief Minister informed that the inauguration function will be attended by diplomatic delegates of nations like Norway, UAE, South Korea and Cuba; film stars Mohanlal, Shobhana, Manju Warrier, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty; industrialists MA Yusuf Ali and Ravi Pillai. The Central Minister stated that this celebration of the Malayalees is a chance to introduce the uniqueness of Kerala to the world certainly.

Happy Kerala Piravi day: Wishes 
Happy Kerala Formation Day! May the state continue to flourish and prosper.
 

Wishing everyone a joyous Kerala Piravi! May the land be blessed with peace, harmony, and abundance.
 
Wishing everyone a happy and meaningful Kerala Piravi! May we all work together to build a better future for our beloved state.
 
Let us celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Kerala on this Formation Day. May the state continue to be a beacon of hope and progress.
 
Warmest greetings on Kerala Formation Day! May the state continue to grow and thrive, and its people live in happiness and prosperity. 

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

