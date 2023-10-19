Home / India News / Prices of essential food items to remain stable during festive season: Govt

Prices of essential food items to remain stable during festive season: Govt

The government has recently used all tools at its command, whether trade policy or stock limit norms. These tools have been used judiciously to ensure prices remain stable, Chopra noted

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Ahead of festivals, the government today assured that prices of essential food items will remain stable during the period.

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday, while addressing a press conference, that prices will remain stable due to a multitude of measures taken by the government.

He was briefing on the domestic demand and supply position of main food items, mainly sugar, wheat, edible oils, and rice.

Chopra also said that the decision on allowing sugar exports during the current FY24 marketing year (October-September) will be taken after the agriculture ministry comes out with the production estimates of sugarcane.

This could be somewhere around June next year.

"Prices are expected to remain stable during the festival season. We are not anticipating any manner of hike in food item prices in the festival season. Hopefully, prices should rule stable in the next couple of months," Chopra said.

The government has taken some decisions recently to ensure price stabilisation, the secretary said.

The government has recently used all tools at its command, whether trade policy or stock limit norms. These tools have been used judiciously to ensure prices remain stable, Chopra noted.

Sugar opening stock stood at 5.7 million tonnes on October 1, the start of the new marketing year.

On Wednesday, the government again extended restrictions on sugar exports beyond October 31 this year and until further orders, a move aimed at increasing the availability of the commodity in the domestic market during the festive season.

Earlier, the restrictions were imposed until October 31 this year.

"Restriction on export of sugar (Raw Sugar, White Sugar, Refined Sugar and Organic Sugar) is extended beyond October 31, 2023, until further order. Other conditions will remain unchanged," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

On ethanol, Chopra said that there would be enough supplies to reach the 15 per cent blending target of the FY24 ethanol supply year that will start next month.

He said the government was trying to augment ethanol supplies from maize, as there is huge potential for the same.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

