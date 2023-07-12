Prime Video, in partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) of the government of India, is launching a unique series called Mission Start Ab.

This series aims to showcase and support early-stage Indian start-ups that are creating innovative solutions for the country's socio-economic development. The show will feature ten grassroots entrepreneurs who will compete to secure funding from three prominent Indian investors and the chance to become India's next unicorn.

The show will span seven episodes, where entrepreneurs will face a series of "intense exercises and simulations that will test their entrepreneurial, management, communication and crises management skills," as stated in Prime Video's official release.

Sushant Sreeram, country director of Prime Video, India, commented, "This collaboration between the Office of the PSA, the government of India, and Prime Video is another milestone on the journey that started earlier this year with Amazon India signing the Letter of Engagement (LoE) with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) with an objective of contributing to the growth of India's creative economy."

Alia Bhatt, actor, entrepreneur, and investor, stated, "While there are many great ideas and ambitious young founders around us, it takes a special kind of determination to turn that idea into reality, build the right team, find the right mentors, raise funding, and create something out of nothing."

Much like the entrepreneurs, the series itself is also wholly made-in-India.

The show is more than just securing funding as "Mission Start Ab" will feature investors who will also act as mentors to the participating entrepreneurs.

Moreover, the series will provide unique insights to the audience into early-stage start-ups.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, vice-president of public policy at Amazon India, said, "Supporting and nurturing entrepreneurs has been one of Amazon's focus areas in India. Over the years, we have taken a number of initiatives to propel India's start-up ecosystem. Today, we are excited to announce this Amazon Original show on Prime Video, in association with the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India."

The reality show is currently in production and will soon premiere on Prime Video.

Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India, expressed his admiration for the spirit of India's grassroots innovators.

"This captivating series will serve as a powerful platform, showcasing the inspiring stories of those driving social change through innovation," Sood said. He added, "I am optimistic that it will offer immense learning opportunities to grassroot innovators in India, providing valuable insights into sustainable start-up practices and attracting the right investors. Furthermore, the series promises to entertain viewers while promoting the growth of our nation's grassroots innovation ecosystem."