Home / India News / Fire at car service centre in Mayapuri damages nearly 20 vehicles: Official

Fire at car service centre in Mayapuri damages nearly 20 vehicles: Official

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said a call about the fire was received at 7.25 am and 19 fire tenders were pressed into action

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Around 20 vehicles were damaged in a fire at a car service centre in west Delhi's Mayapuri area on Wednesday, officials said here.

There were no reports of any injuries, they added.

According to the officials, the fire broke out on the first floor of the showroom.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said a call about the fire was received at 7.25 am and 19 fire tenders were pressed into action.

The fire has been doused off and a cooling process initiated, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said teams of police and the DDMA were also involved in dousing the flames at the Mahindra Service Centre in Mayapuri Phase-I.

The fire is under control now, he said.

Around 15-20 vehicles got burnt partially or completely, Veer added.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said.

Also Read

'Veer Mata', 'Veer Pita' identity cards for parents of martyrs in Rajasthan

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Atul Auto hits 3-year high on foray into EV space; zooms 29% in one week

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

Cost to cut sickle cell disease's risk beyond reach of most Indians: Lancet

FSSAI set to meet international regulators on food safety system

Court asks husband to pay wife Rs 50,000 a month for pets' maintenance

Delhi riots: SC to hear Umar Khalid's plea for bail in UAPA case on July 24

Rain havoc: Relief measures going on war footing in Punjab and Haryana

Topics :Fire accidentAccidentfirevehicleDelhi

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story