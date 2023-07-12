Fire at car service centre in Mayapuri damages nearly 20 vehicles: Official

Around 20 vehicles were damaged in a fire at a car service centre in west Delhi's Mayapuri area on Wednesday, officials said here.

There were no reports of any injuries, they added.

According to the officials, the fire broke out on the first floor of the showroom.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said a call about the fire was received at 7.25 am and 19 fire tenders were pressed into action.

The fire has been doused off and a cooling process initiated, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said teams of police and the DDMA were also involved in dousing the flames at the Mahindra Service Centre in Mayapuri Phase-I.

The fire is under control now, he said.

Around 15-20 vehicles got burnt partially or completely, Veer added.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said.