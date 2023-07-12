Home / India News / Great feeling for people of India: Navy chief ahead of Bastille Day parade

Great feeling for people of India: Navy chief ahead of Bastille Day parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day celebrations on July 14 in France

ANI Europe
Indian Navy Commander Prateek Kumar

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With India's three-service contingent ready to participate in Bastille Day parade in France, Indian Navy Commander Prateek Kumar said on Wednesday that being part of the event is a great feeling.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day celebrations on July 14 in France.

Commander Kumar, who is part of the Indian armed forces contingent here, said Navy's indigenous destroyer INS Chennai, which was part of bilateral naval exercise 'Exercise Varuna' is also participating in the parade.

He said apart from tri-service contingent, a band will also be participating in the parade.

"This is a great feeling for not only the armed forces but for the entire people of India. We are happy that we are here as part of a tri-service contingent from the Army, Navy and Air Force," he said.

The officer said there are historical ties between the forces of the two nations.

"We have been part of World War I and World War II and the centre of operations in Europe. The Punjab Regiment had also taken part in WW I. Our forces were here for their independence during that time," he said.

"Our ethos, and our camaraderie have been growing since the day we came here. And it is spectacular to see that we are in sync," he added.

Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force, which India has procured from France, will also take part in the flypast.

Commander Kumar said it is a big honour that PM Modi is the guest of honour at the parade.

The Indian Tri-services contingent held a practice session ahead of the Bastille Day parade by marching to the tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Humara'.

The French traditional military parade is held in Paris during Bastille Day on July 14. PM Modi's visit to France will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between France and India.

Prime Minister's visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries, according to a statement released by the Indian Embassy in France.

"This historic visit of PM Modi will also deliver common initiatives in order to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India's G20 Presidency," it said.

Also Read

Indian Air Force practises in France for Bastille Day parade on July 14

Republic Day Parade: Marching contingents display India's military might

PM Modi to attend Paris's Bastille Day Parade as guest of honour on July 14

23 tableux roll down Kartavya Path in national capital on Republic Day

Only women contingents to be part of 2024 R-Day parade: Defence Ministry

Cost to cut sickle cell disease's risk beyond reach of most Indians: Lancet

Fire at car service centre in Mayapuri damages nearly 20 vehicles: Official

FSSAI set to meet international regulators on food safety system

Court asks husband to pay wife Rs 50,000 a month for pets' maintenance

Delhi riots: SC to hear Umar Khalid's plea for bail in UAPA case on July 24

Topics :Indian NavyNarendra ModiFranceIndia-FranceIndians

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story