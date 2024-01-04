Home / India News / Privileges Panel of Rajya Sabha to meet on January 9, hear 11 suspended MPs

Privileges Panel of Rajya Sabha to meet on January 9, hear 11 suspended MPs

The MPs will continue to remain suspended until their case is considered by the House after receiving the report of the Privileges Committee

View of the Rajya Sabha | (Photo: PTI)
ANI Politics

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to meet next week, where 11 opposition MPs will be given an opportunity to put across their views over the issue of their suspension for unruly conduct during the recently concluded Winter Session of Parliament.

According to the sources, the Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha, chaired by Deputy Chairman Harivansh, has convened a meeting on January 9.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Committee has various matters pending before it, including the matter pertaining to the suspension of 11 MPs during the recently concluded winter session.

The MPs will continue to remain suspended until their case is considered by the House after receiving the report of the Privileges Committee.

A total of 146 MPs - 100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha - were suspended during the recently concluded Winter session of Parliament after they brought placards and raised slogans, demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of breach of Parliament security.

Notably, 11 MPs from Rajya Sabha were suspended for creating "grave disorder" in their respective Houses on December 18 which led to their suspension and their cases being referred to the Privileges Committee.

In the Rajya Sabha, 46 members were suspended during the Winter Session, including 11 whose case was referred to the Privileges Committee of the Upper House.

The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha is also scheduled to meet on January 12 and discuss the suspension of three MPs--K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijayakumar Vijay Vasanth--from the House during the Winter Session for 'unruly behaviour'.

The three MPs will get an opportunity to record oral evidence before the Committee.

Earlier on Tuesday, while responding to the same, Abdul Khaleque hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over a Parliament security breach on December 13, when two youths jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour, setting off smoke cans and raising slogans, asking why Shah did not speak over the matter.

"We will go and we say that all we demanded was Home Minister to come to Parliament and speak on how the security breach happened in Parliament and whose fault was it?...why didn't he come? 146 MPs were suspended...our matter was sent to the privilege committee and the committee has called us so we will go," the Congress leader said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

What are the restrictions imposed on suspended MPs? All you need to know

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

T'gana CM seeks national status for Palamuru Ranga Reddy irrigation project

Approach Directorate of Estates for government accomodation: HC to Moitra

Newly-elected Chhattisgarh govt transfers 88 IAS officers, including 19 DCs

Rajasthan's Sikar coldest in north India at 1 degrees Celsius: Top 10 list

SC rejects plea of Indian accused of plotting to kill Pannun in US

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajya SabhaParliament winter sessionParliamentLok Sabha MPsMember of Parliament

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story