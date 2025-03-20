Home / India News / Probe confirms allegations of police protocol misuse by actress Ranya Rao

Probe confirms allegations of police protocol misuse by actress Ranya Rao

On March 10, the state government appointed Gupta to probe Rao's possible involvement in Harshavardhini Ranya, alias Ranya Rao's, alleged gold smuggling activities

Ranya Rao
Gold bars worth Rs12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai.. Photo: X@RanyaRao
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
The probe into the possible role of DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao in the gold smuggling case has lent credence to the DRI's allegations that his stepdaughter, Ranya Rao, misused police protocols, sources said on Thursday.

According to official sources, during the inquiry by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, a detailed analysis of records at Bengaluru airport revealed that the Kannada actress had misused police protocol services during her foreign travels, particularly upon her arrival at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai.

Analysis of CCTV footage at the airport further indicated that she availed herself of the DGP-rank officer's protocol services every time she arrived from Dubai at Bengaluru airport, the sources added.

The Karnataka government sent the DGP-rank officer on compulsory leave on Saturday.

Recently, the senior IPS officer was questioned in connection with the gold smuggling case. His statement was subsequently recorded by the investigating team led by Gupta.

On March 10, the state government appointed Gupta to probe Rao's possible involvement in Harshavardhini Ranya, alias Ranya Rao's, alleged gold smuggling activities.

Rao, an IPS officer, was serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Gold bars worth Rs12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai.

Following this, searches were conducted at her residence, where officials recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stated in a press release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

