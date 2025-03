Punjab police detained a group of farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, in Mohali as they were heading to join protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The detention occurred after the farmers clashed with security forces following their meeting with a central delegation led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal lauded his party-led Delhi Municipal Corporation for approving a provision of Rs 800 crores to regularise 12,000 of its contractual employees and said that "only AAP" could fulfil the demands of the people. "Great news for 12,000 temporary employees of Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Aam Aadmi Party government in the Municipal Corporation has fulfilled their years old demand by making a provision of Rs 800 crores in the budget," Kejriwal wrote in a post on X on Wednesday. "Now all these employees of the corporation will be permanent, only Aam Aadmi Party could do this. Many congratulations to all the employees and their families," he added.