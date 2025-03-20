Kerala becomes first Indian state to establish senior citizens commission

Kerala has become the first state in India to pass a law creating a commission for senior citizens, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

Hailing the law enacted on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said this new commission would focus on protecting the rights, welfare, and rehabilitation of the elderly.

"The LDF government is implementing policies that wholeheartedly embrace senior citizens. Kerala, which ranks first in the country in elderly welfare, is setting another example in this field.

"To strengthen the initiatives launched for senior citizens since the previous government's tenure, the state is now establishing the country's first-ever Senior Citizens Commission. As a step towards this, the Kerala Legislative Assembly passed the Kerala State Senior Citizens Commission Bill yesterday (Wednesday)," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

He said that with the establishment of this commission, "we will be able to ensure the rehabilitation, security, and welfare" of senior citizens more effectively.

"The commission will prioritise addressing the hardships faced by the elderly, including neglect, exploitation, and loneliness. It will be responsible for providing the necessary guidelines to tackle these issues," Vijayan said.

Additionally, the commission will take the lead in implementing initiatives to utilise the skills of senior citizens for the benefit of society.

Vijayan further said the commission would act as a driving force not only in enhancing elderly welfare more effectively but also in ensuring their active participation in the creation of a New Kerala.

"It is the responsibility of the state to safeguard the well-being of senior citizens, and the government is committed to fulfilling this duty with utmost excellence," the CM added.