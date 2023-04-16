Home / India News / Products from scores of districts on display at Indian Embassy in US

This is for the first time that such a variety of Indian products have been on display here in the US

Washington
Products from scores of Indian districts were on display at the Indian Embassy here on Saturday at an event organised to celebrate the country's diversity and togetherness.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, along with visiting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had a glimpse of these exhibits during the event that was attended by several hundred Indian Americans from across the country at the India House here, which is the official residence of India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Raimondo expressed keen interest in the diversity of these products from India, which ranged from Madhubani painting and wooden coasters to Darjeeling, Nilgiri, Assam Tea, Kanchipuram Saree, to Kashmiri Scarf, and tea light holders.

Prominent among those who attended the event included White House Indo Pacific Coordinator, Kurt Campbell; White House National Drug Control Czar, Dr. Rahul Gupta; Secretary of State of Maryland, Susan Lee; Treasury Secretary of Missouri, Vivek Malek; State Legislators from different States Kevin Thomas, Niraj Antani, Jennifer Rajkumar, Latha Mangi-pudi; 2023 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees, Raj Subramaniam and Darshan Singh Dhaliwal; Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the US, Mahinda Samarasinghe, members of Diplomatic Corps, and president of National Black Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NBCC) Charles DeBow.

