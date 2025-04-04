Home / India News / Progress is not only judgment but ease of justice: MP HC chief justice

Press Trust of India Jabalpur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
Progress is not measured by laws and judgments alone, but by the ease with which people can seek and receive justice, Chief Justice SK Kait of the Madhya Pradesh High Court said.

He also inaugurated housing facilities for judicial officers in Budhar (Shahdol), Rajendragram (Anuppur), Shajapur district, Kolaras (Shivpuri) and a child-friendly courtroom in Manawar (Dhar district).

CJ Kait said progress is measured not just by laws and judgments but by the ease with which citizens can seek and receive justice.

He said the new family court buildings in Jhabua and Balaghat will provide a well-structured space for handling family disputes.

The buildings have courtrooms, filing sections, counselling rooms, a creche and other essential facilities, he said.

The chief justice said the child-friendly courtroom at Manawar in Dhar district is designed to provide a safe and reassuring space for young witnesses and victims.

He added that the newly constructed residential complexes will provide well-equipped and comfortable housing, allowing judicial officers to perform their duties with greater focus and efficiency.

The projects were completed at the cost of Rs 24 crore.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

