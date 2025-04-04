Parliament LIVE updates: BSP chief Mayawati hits out at 'hasty' passage of Waqf Bill

The Waqf Amendment bill, having passed easily through the Lok Sabha, cleared the Rajya Sabha just 24 hours later following another lengthy debate. The voting resulted in 128 votes supporting the bill and 95 opposing it.
Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju began the debate by rejecting claims that the bill would damage Muslim interests and emphasized that non-Muslims cannot intervene in the Waqf Board's operations since its management, establishment, and beneficiaries would continue to be exclusively Muslim.
Tabling the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Kiren Rijiju listed the amendments that the government has brought in the redrafted Bill. These include keeping protected monuments outside the ambit of Waqf, protecting the Fifth and Sixth Schedule Areas of the Constitution and changing the provisions related to the number of members of tribunals, as suggested by the joint committee of Parliament, to be set up under the proposed law.
The Congress on Friday said it will "very soon" challenge in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that was passed in Parliament. The Waqf (Amendment) bill was cleared by Parliament early Friday, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod. In a post on X, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024".
What is Waqf?
Waqf refers to a religious or charitable endowment of property, primarily within the Muslim community. These properties are often donated without formal documentation, with their revenues allocated to maintaining mosques, graveyards, madrasas, and orphanages. The revised legislation broadens access to High Courts and enhances central government supervision.
