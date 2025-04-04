Parliament LIVE updates: BSP chief Mayawati hits out at 'hasty' passage of Waqf Bill

The Congress on Friday said it will "very soon" challenge in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that was passed in Parliament. The Waqf (Amendment) bill was cleared by Parliament early Friday, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod. In a post on X, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024".

Tabling the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Kiren Rijiju listed the amendments that the government has brought in the redrafted Bill. These include keeping protected monuments outside the ambit of Waqf, protecting the Fifth and Sixth Schedule Areas of the Constitution and changing the provisions related to the number of members of tribunals, as suggested by the joint committee of Parliament, to be set up under the proposed law.