LIVE news updates: Congress to challenge constitutionality of Waqf Bill in Supreme Court

Two senior Janata Dal (United) leaders quit the party on Thursday, citing their opposition to the party's support for the Waqf (Amendment Bill) . Mohammed Qasim Ansari and Mohammed Nawaz Malik sent separate resignation letters to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar , stating that Muslims had lost faith in the party's secular credentials. The bill passed in the Lok Sabha late the previous night, with JD(U), a member of the National Democratic Alliance, supporting it.

"With due respect, I must say that millions of Indian Muslims like us had complete faith that you represent a truly secular ideology. However, this belief has now been shattered. Millions of dedicated Indian Muslims and workers like us are deeply shocked by JD(U)'s position," Ansari wrote in his resignation letter.