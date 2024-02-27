Project Cheetah to protect wild life and promote development: MP CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the review meeting of 'Project Cheetah' in Sheopur on Monday and said that the project will not only protect the cheetahs in the region but will also work for the protection of rest of the wild life and contribute in the development and employment of the state.

While speaking to ANI on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "From the vision for the future, this "Cheetah Project' will not only protect the cheetahs but also protect the rest of the wild life. The works in the project have been done in view of the wild life protection and so that the project supports contribute in the employment and development of state. In this spirit that we have tried to work here. I hope that on the basis of these project works, our state can move to a better level of development in the country."

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav joined Bhupender Yadav, Union minister for environment, forest and climate change, in a review of the project on Monday.

The review meeting which was held at a resort in Saisipura area of Sheopur district was attended by all top centre and state officials related to the cheetah project.

Earlier last month, Cheetah 'Jwala' brought in from Namibia gave birth to four cubs at the Kuno National Park.

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952 only to be reintroduced through the ambitious project in 2022.In 2022, eight Cheetahs - brought from Namibia - were introduced in India under Project Cheetah.

Subsequently, twelve cheetahs from South Africa were also translocated and released in Kuno National Park in February 2023.

The birth of cubs comes just weeks after another cheetah, Aasha, birthed three cubs at the same park.

