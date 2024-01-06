Property tax payment rules to be amended: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that the government would amend laws to allow more time for payment of property tax and penalties.

Speaking after the 'Government at Your Doorstep' grievance redressal programme at RBANMS High School grounds, he said, "There are many appeals during the grievance redressal meetings requesting more time for payment of property tax and penalties. There are also many plants seeking to ease property tax payment processes. The government would amend the rules after discussing it with the officials."

"Many people have built commercial properties in residential plots and that has attracted penalties. Many people have expressed the opinion that the penalties are too high and the deadlines are too short. Against this backdrop, the government will look at extending the deadlines for payment of penalties and also simplifying the process," DK Shivakumar said.

While the government will bring in reforms, it is important that people also pay taxes promptly as per the properties they own, he added.

When asked about the deadline for penalty payment of property tax, he said, "Notices have been served to pay up taxes and penalties within 3 to 7 days. Though the notices are as per the law, they appear to be causing a lot of pain to people. Given this, we will discuss this with officials and make necessary amendments."

Speaking about the Cabinet decision making Kannada signboards mandatory, he said, "The decision reflects the government's commitment to Kannada. All signboards must have 60% Kannada language. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike is fighting for this and there is provision for it in the law as well. Kannada language must occupy 60% of the space and the rest can be in any language. All businesses operating out of Karnataka must respect the language of the land."

When asked about the demand of families for the release of those arrested in the KJ Halli and DJ Halli riots, he said, "All decisions have to be within the legal framework, I can't comment on this now. As the BJP government has pressed certain specific charges, they have not been released. The guilty must be punished but the innocent must be spared. The MLAs concerned have also spoken to me about it. We will decide after talking to our legal team.