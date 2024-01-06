India will become a developed nation and "intellectually lead" the world by 2047 and the responsibility to "interpret justice" will increase in such times, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday while speaking at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

The minister addressed the second convocation ceremony of the institute.

"We are committed to be a developed country by 2047. This task has been given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to all the countrymen. We are destined to intellectually lead this universe," Pradhan said.

India never colonised any part of the world but looked upon the entire Earth as one family, he said. "When we are destined to be a developed nation in the next 25 years, we will have a sense of more brotherhood, transparency, and sensitivity in the world, because the people of India will lead in many aspects of social life. In times like that, the responsibility to interpret justice will increase," he added.



While the NFSU graduates enter the mainstream, a grand temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in Ayodhya after 500 years, the minister noted.



"As a god, Lord Ram knew how to establish order in the community, and that process, for me, is management science. Forensic science is a scientific process. That is what is called Ram Rajya," Pradhan said.



Earlier, forensic science was linked only to the investigation of (physical) crime, but now cyber security has come up as a new area (of concern), he noted.



"When our government is focusing on faceless tax mechanisms...I am told the university has developed a state-of-the-art tax collective mechanism analysis. New ways of tax evasion are coming up.You should be competent enough, and you all will be practitioners of this innovative area of new demand," he added.



Pradhan also pointed out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while introducing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, had told Parliament that more than 10,000 opportunities will be created in the forensic science profession with the new laws, and added that this will benefit NFSU students.