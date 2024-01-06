Home / India News / Maharashtra reports 154 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 tally now 139

Maharashtra reports 154 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 tally now 139

The number of cases of the JN.1 variant reached 139 in the state, he added

The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.81 per cent, as per the bulletin
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 154 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took place in Mumbai and Nagpur, a health official said.

The number of cases of the JN.1 variant reached 139 in the state, he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mumbai reported 21 COVID-19 cases, the official said.

A health department bulletin said 14,790 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, comprising 12,369 Rapid Antigen Tests and 2,421 through the RT-PCR method.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.81 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The positivity rate, or number of cases per 100 tests, is 1.04 per cent.

Also Read

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

PM Modi hails Vivek Agnihotri's latest 'The Vaccine War' in Rajasthan

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

US approves 1st vaccine against chikungunya virus: All you need to know

Tiger population in U'khand rose by 314% in 16 years: Chief wildlife warden

Fire breaks out in forest near Modi Mill Flyover, traffic affected

Bilkis Bano case: SC to deliver verdict on convicts' remission on Monday

NEET-PG exam likely in first week of July; no National Exit Test this year

DMs of all districts in Delhi to spend a night in villages, hold talks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MaharashtraCoronavirus VaccineCoronavirus Testscorona

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story