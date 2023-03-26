Home / India News / Pull up your socks for 2024 elections: Raghubar Das tells BJP workers

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Jamshedpur
Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das asked BJP workers in Jharkhand to pull up their socks and work sincerely for the victory of the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Das the BJP national vice president told the party workers to interact with people across the division and make them aware about the welfare schemes launched by the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing BJP workers on Saturday, Das stressed the need for strengthening booth level committees to win polls.

He alleged that the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand has "failed" to deliver on all fronts.

The former CM alleged that no work is done in Jharkhand without 'cut money'.

BJP Jharkhand unit president Deepak Prakash said the party has dedicated workers and they will help the saffron party to win the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with their hard work.

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

