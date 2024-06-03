Pune Porsche crash: Minor teen admits he was drunk when accident happened

The 17-year-old boy, arrested for the death of two IT professionals, has admitted to the Pune police that he was heavily drunk while driving when the accident took place on May 19, according to a report in India Today.

The accident occurred around 2.15 am on May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, when the minor at the wheels of a Porsche crashed into a motorcycle, killing Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

The report further said that the minor teen, during interrogation, told the police that he does not remember all the incidents completely as he was drunk.

The police have charged the minor with rash and negligent driving and causing harm by endangering life or personal safety under IPC Sections 304A, 279, 337, 338, and 427, as well as relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act. On May 21, the police invoked Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), relating to the offence of driving under the influence, against the teen. Following the accident, the Pune Police arrested the father of the teen, Vishal Agarwal, from Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Parents sent to judicial custody till June 5



Meanwhile, a Pune court on Sunday remanded Shivani Agarwal and Vishal Agarwal, the parents of the 17-year-old boy, to police custody until June 5 in connection with a case involving the destruction of evidence. They are accused of tampering with the blood sample of the accused minor.

Police form 12 teams for investigation



The police have formed over 12 teams, each consisting of 100 personnel, to investigate multiple aspects of the extensive inquiry into the Porsche car crash incident.

Police arrest teen’s mother in car accident case



The Pune police, on Saturday, arrested the mother of the juvenile in the Porsche car accident case after the teen’s blood samples were replaced with hers, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said.

Two doctors arrested for manipulating teen’s blood sample



Last week, the Pune police arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital on charges of manipulating the blood sample of the 17-year-old Pune teen.



Police commissioner Kumar said Dr Ajay Taware, head of the forensics department at the Sassoon Hospital, and Dr Shrihari Harnor, chief medical officer, were arrested for alleged manipulation of blood reports and tampering with evidence in the Pune Porsche crash case.

The arrest of the doctors came shortly after an inspector and another official from the Yerwada police station were suspended for negligence in their duties. Among the allegations against them is failure to promptly take the teenager for a medical examination from the accident scene.

Evidence of alcohol consumption



The police have claimed that they have evidence indicating alcohol consumption by the minor, which comprises CCTV footage and receipts from two restaurants where the boy, the son of a real estate developer, consumed alcohol prior to the accident.

Pune police arrest teen’s grandfather



The Pune police have also arrested the grandfather of the 17-year-old teen for putting pressure on the family’s driver to take blame for the accident by offering him money and giving threats.

Surendra Agarwal was arrested for ‘illegal confinement’ of the driver, and a court subsequently remanded him in police custody till May 28. Amitesh Kumar said the grandfather of the teen offered to pay the driver ‘any amount he quoted’.