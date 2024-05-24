Blood test irrelevant, teen committed crime in full senses: Pune police

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, on Thursday, said the results of a test assessing the alcohol content in the blood of the 17-year-old Pune teen involved in the death of two youth were insignificant to the ongoing investigation.

The police commissioner said, “In spite or despite of the blood report, our case is that he (the minor boy) was in full senses and was having knowledge that his act of consuming liquor and then driving a car at high speed in a narrow lane can cause deaths of people.”

He further said, “We are building a watertight case. We are collecting solid evidence. We are focusing on technical evidence.”

The accident occurred around 2.15 am on Sunday in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, when the minor at the wheels of a Porsche allegedly crashed into a motorcycle, killing Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. Amitesh Kumar, Pune’s police commissioner, said the minor had been celebrating his Class 12 results at a nearby pub, where he was seen consuming alcohol before the collision. In Maharashtra, the legal drinking age is 25. Consequently, the owners of the bar are also facing charges for serving alcohol to a minor.

The police have charged the minor with rash and negligent driving and causing harm by endangering life or personal safety under IPC Sections 304A, 279, 337, 338, and 427, as well as relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act. On Tuesday evening, the police invoked Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), relating to the offence of driving under the influence, against the teen.

Following the accident, the Pune Police arrested the father of the teen from Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Delayed blood test

The police conducted the blood sample test of the teen at 11 am, more than eight hours after the fatal incident. Police Commissioner Kumar said, “After the accident, the police team was busy handling the situation and the crowd. But yes, there was a delay in conducting the blood sample test. The boy was taken to the Sassoon Hospital around 9 am and the sample was collected around 11 am. We are trying to find out the reason behind the delay.”

Evidence of alcohol consumption

The police have claimed that they have evidence indicating alcohol consumption by the minor, which comprises CCTV footage and receipts from two restaurants where the boy, the son of a real estate developer, consumed alcohol prior to the accident.

Pune teen in remand home till June 5

On Wednesday, the Juvenile Justice Board of Pune sent the accused teen to an observation home till June 5. There was massive outrage after the Juvenile Justice Board on May 19 granted bail to the minor boy on conditions that included mandatory counselling, participation in a de-addiction programme, and a requirement to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

Police files plea to try teen as adult

Following the accident on Sunday, the police submitted an application with the Juvenile Justice Board to consider trying the teen as an adult. After the initial application was turned down, they have now approached the Pune district court. The court, however, has referred the matter back to the board to be reconsidered in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act.

Minor boy offered pizza in custody?

Police Commissioner Kumar rejected claims of offering ‘pizzas and burgers’ to the 17-year-old boy arrested in the Pune Porsche crash while in custody after the incident on May 19.

The clarification from the top official comes amid the Opposition accusing that the 17-year-old teenager was given special treatment by the police.

Congress stages protest against Pune police

Congress candidate from Pune Lok Sabha constituency Ravindra Dhangekar, on Friday, staged a protest against the police in connection to the case. He said, “In this case, the police official is the defaulter and a case must be registered against them. Those who passed away must get justice. The Police Commissioner knows everything, he must resign. I am here so that he knows that the people of Pune are on the roads...”