Jaisalmer to Bikaner: Indian travellers in 'hot pursuit' of luxury

It is 42 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer — not the most pleasant time to visit the golden city of Rajasthan, known for its yellow sandstone structures. Yet, some are skipping the hills for its luxurious heritage havelis. The summer discounts make them a cool destination.

Step into Suryagarh, where average room tariffs range from Rs 48,000 to Rs 55,000 a night during the peak winter season. But this is summer, an off-season period for the hotel, which had remained closed every previous summer. However, this year, the establishment has decided to slash the tariff to Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 a night. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



The luxury destination is also offering patrons a host of summer deals. Valid only until July, the offers include discounts on the spa, food and beverage options, and unique experiences like a lakeside sundowner in the ‘haunted’ city of Kuldhara.

While many travellers flock to the hills or fly out of the country during summer, some choose to brave the heat to experience a slice of luxury.

Udaipur, the city of lakes in Rajasthan and home to several luxury destinations, was among the top 20 most searched domestic destinations according to MakeMyTrip’s summer travel trends report for 2024.



Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, with room tariffs in the range of Rs 48,000 to Rs 55,000 in the peak season has slashed rates to Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 a night during the off season summer months











“While we used to shut down Suryagarh in the summer as flights to Jaisalmer stopped, we realised that people would still come if they had the option. We are currently seeing an occupancy of almost 50 per cent this year at the hotel, which is very encouraging,” says Siddharth Yadav, vice-president (V-P) at MRS Group of Hotels.

The group’s other property in Bikaner, Narendra Bhawan, is also witnessing travellers getting a sneak peek at the luxurious experiences the converted haveli from 1969 has to offer.

“Travellers across India are now looking for unique experiences. We usually see people from Punjab and Delhi opting to arrive in Bikaner just for a weekend during the off-season to experience luxury like never before,” says Himanshu Bhargava, general manager at Narendra Bhawan.







ALSO READ: Summer travel rises 40% this year, travel sector see buoyant demand Hotel rooms at the Bhawan, usually in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 a night during the peak season, are now available for Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 a night.

The boutique hotel offers discounts at its award-winning spa and on food and beverages, all valid only until July before the summer wanes.

While the Bhawan is usually sold out in the winter months, occupancy falls to 40-50 per cent in the summer months.

“I have always wanted to take my mother to the spa at Narendra Bhawan, but it is difficult to manage a booking during the peak season. While convincing her to travel to Bikaner in the summer was difficult, travelling during the off-season gave us many advantages, including that it was very economical,” says Neha Mishra, who visited the property two days earlier last month.



The Neemrana Fort Palace in Jaipur is also drawing travellers with its summer offers. The property, dating back to the 15th century, is usually sold out during the winter months.

With slashed tariffs and discounts on facilities like the spa, camel rides, and vintage car rides valid only until June 30, the establishment is seeing an occupancy of 50-60 per cent in the summer, said an executive at the hotel.

“During the peak season, travellers can expect accommodation rates at Neemrana Fort Palace to rise by 8 per cent, reflecting the increased demand. Similarly, Ananta Spa & Resort in Pushkar experiences a more pronounced hike, with prices shooting up by 13 per cent compared to off-season rates, and The Ananta Udaipur seeing a hike of 12 per cent,” says Bharatt Malik, senior V-P of air and hotel business at Yatra Online.