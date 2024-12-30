Punjab Bandh LIVE updates: 221 trains affected, bus services hit in state amid farmers' protest

Protesting farmers staged protests and blocked roads across multiple locations in Punjab, disrupting commuter traffic in several areas. The agitation was called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha after the Centre failed to address the farmers’ demands. Rail and road traffic was crippled and commercial establishments remained shut in many places of the state. Farmers staged 'dharnas' on several roads as part of their bandh call, throwing commuter traffic out of gear. A call for a shutdown was given over a week ago by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha over the Centre not acting on the farmers' demand for a legal guarantee for the MSP.

Farmers observed a sit-in at Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza which affected vehicular movement on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway. At Amritsar's Golden Gate, scores of farmers started to assemble near the city's entry point. Dharnas were staged in Bathinda's Rampura Phul. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters in Amritsar that emergency and other essential services would be allowed to operate. He said anyone travelling to the airport to catch a flight anyone going to attend a job interview, or anyone needing to attend a wedding, will be allowed. "All establishments are closed. Punjabis have shown their unity today and they are extending full support," Pandher claimed.

"We are seeing a successful bandh. Train services are also completely suspended and no train is entering Punjab," he said.

In Phagwara, farmers staged a dharna near the Sugarmill crossing on NH-44, blocking the roads leading from Phagwara towards Nakodar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr.They also staged a dharna at Behram toll plaza on Phagwara-Banga road. Grain markets were shut in several places.Pandher claimed their strike has received strong support from transporters, employee unions, traders bodies, and religious bodies.